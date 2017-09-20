Parrot Places Online Amazon Order By Mimicking Owner’s Voice

(WOMC) — Polly want a cracker? No, Polly wants gifts from Amazon.

An United Kingdom woman claims her parrot allegedly managed to shop online using Amazon’s Alexa voice recognition software.

Corienne Pretorius, 39, told the Daily Mail she was baffled after a $15 set of gift boxes, which she had not ordered, arrived at her house.

According to the Daily Mail, the mother-of-one questioned her husband and son, but realized the culprit was Buddy — her African Grey parrot.

Pretorius says the bird mimicked her voice and activated her smart Amazon Echo device to place the order.