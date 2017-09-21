Flirtation Gets Woman’s Power Restored

By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Flirtation, Power outage
(Photo: Stacey DuFord)

By: Beau Daniels

I guess one way to get your power restored during a major outage is put up a sign like this.

Kynse Agles who lives in Fort Myers was being patient waiting to get her power restored, but as others were getting turned on she used flirtation to get the job done. “Hot single female seeks sexy lineman to electrify her life,” worked, some guys who were down there from Pennsylvania Power and Light came to her rescue.

It actually was a rescue, Kynse is dealing with a double kidney transplant. UPI

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live