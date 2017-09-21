Student Invents “ElectroShoe” That Protects Women From Attack [VIDEO]

By: Beau Daniels

I love all the protection software and devices that are entering the market especially to help protect women. Now a guy has invented a shoe that will zap an attacker, “I invented a patent-pending device called ElectroShoe. It can electrocute the perpetrator instantly by inflicting 0.1 Ampere of electricity, while sending an alert for assistance to cops and family members. To accomplish this, I created a unique circuit board that uses footsteps to charge itself with the help of a concept called the ‘piezoelectric effect’ which I learned in my physics class. The more the user walks, the more energy is generated and stored in a rechargeable battery.”

The inventor Siddharth Mandala is only 18 years old, here is his inspiration, “But whenever I felt like giving up, I remembered my favorite inventor Thomas Edison’s words, ‘I didn’t fail 1,000 times. The light-bulb was an invention with 1,000 steps.’” Oddity Central

