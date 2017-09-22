Bob Seger: “Busload Of Faith”

Bob Seger‘s new single is here.

It’s a cover of Lou Reed‘s “Busload of Faith,” and it’s from his new album, I Knew You When, which will be out on November 17th.

The song originally appeared on Reed’s 1989 album New York. Seger changed some lyrics in the second and third verses, and one especially stands out — “You can’t depend on any churches / Unless there’s real estate you want to buy” is now “You can’t depend on the President / Unless there’s real estate you want to buy.”

Seger is on his Runaway Train tour, which stops at The Palace in Auburn Hills, Michigan on Saturday. It’s the final event at the venue, which is closing in the wake of the Detroit Pistons moving to the new Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit. It’s Seger’s 17th sold out show at the arena.