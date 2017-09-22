Bob Seger To Close Out The Palace Saturday

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — It’s time to say goodbye to The Palace of Auburn Hills.

Detroit’s own Bob Seger will be the final performer at The Palace on Saturday.

A sellout for Seger’s concert will be his 17th sold-out show at the venue, a record for most sold out concerts at the arena.

Seger’s shows caps nearly a three-decade history of memorable shows and high-profile sports moments.

The first show at the Palace was Sting on August 13, 1988.

Seger and his Silver Bullet Band have played a major part of the venue’s history. In 1996, he played a string of sold out dates (March 10, 12 and 14 and on May 3, 5 and 17), setting a venue record for most sellouts during the same tour.

No decisions or timetable regarding future plans for the building or the property have been made at this time.