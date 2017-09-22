Bob Seger, The Palace of Auburn Hills, Final Show, Final Performer, Sold Out

Bob Seger To Close Out The Palace Saturday

104.3 WOMC welcomed Bob Seger and Joe Walsh to the Palace of Auburn Hills on Thursday April 11, 2013 (Photo by Steve Wiseman / 104.3 WOMC)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — It’s time to say goodbye to The Palace of Auburn Hills.

Detroit’s own Bob Seger will be the final performer at The Palace on Saturday.

A sellout for Seger’s concert will be his 17th sold-out show at the venue, a record for most sold out concerts at the arena.

Seger’s shows caps nearly a three-decade history of memorable shows and high-profile sports moments.

The first show at the Palace was Sting on August 13, 1988.

Seger and his Silver Bullet Band have played a major part of the venue’s history.  In 1996, he played a string of sold out dates (March 10, 12 and 14 and on May 3, 5 and 17), setting a venue record for most sellouts during the same tour.

No decisions or timetable regarding future plans for the building or the property have been made at this time.

