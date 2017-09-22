Fieger, the Attorney, on Fieger, the Rock Star

One is a famous attorney, he defended Kevorkian. The other was a famous rock star, he immortalized Sharona. They’re the Fieger brothers.

“We all played when we were young,” says Geoffrey Fieger, the Detroit area attorney. “Oak Park (Michigan) was a pretty good place for music. Don Fagenson, Don Was – (David) Weiss; they did Was (Not Was). Don’s a big producer now, he does the Stones – we used to all play together. Marcella Levy (Marcella Detroit) did “Lay Down Sally” with Eric Clapton; she’s from Oak Park – she’s from Doug’s class.”

Geoffrey played guitar, by the way. Like his famous rock star brother, Doug.

“We played in a band, uh, John Corey who plays with the Who now was in it; so a lot of music came out of Oak Park. And Doug, after we graduated, moved to LA and shortly thereafter formed the group that became the Knack and they became a huge sensation on the Sunset Strip.”

Doug Fieger wrote My Sharona, and the story that’s been passed down is that Doug (who had a girlfriend) walked into a clothing store and sees a girl, Sharona, and was totally struck by her beauty. “I guess so,” recalls Geoffrey Fieger, “she was pretty young… in my book. And he stayed friends with Judy Halpert, his girlfriend. They stayed friends until Doug passed away, but I guess he was love struck with Sharona so they started going together. Sharona, I know she’s had some health problems, but she at one time was the biggest real estate agent in Beverly Hills. She may still be. (The song) made her famous forever. I’ve seen her on the cover of People magazine because that song was written about her… some songs can immortalize girl’s names. Sharona is a pretty distinctive name; I’ve never met another girl named Sharona. And, you know, she was OK. I’m not saying anything against her …she just wasn’t, y’know… it wouldn’t have occurred to me to write a song about her! She’s a very, very nice person and I’m sure my brother was very attracted to her. There’s a picture of her on the single, but very few people have the single of “My Sharona” anymore, but there’s a picture of her on the single. She looks good, I mean, it was a little androgynous to me. I think she became more feminine as she grew older.”

