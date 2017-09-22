High Tech Air Conditioner Wrist Watch [VIDEO]

By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Air condition watch, Beau Daniels

By: Beau Daniels

With the weather reaching back near 90 degrees, here is a bizarre way to keep cool. Many love having a high tech watch. Now a watch claims to be an air conditioner. Called the Airconwatch, This tiny device will fit on the inner wrist in an area where the nerves are closer to the skin surface so as to allow for maximum transfer of temperature.”

The company also claims the air conditioner watch creates warmth. Eventually the “ClimaCon” technology triggers a reaction in your body that regulates temperature. Right now it’s on Kick Starter for about 80 bucks. Take a peak here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live