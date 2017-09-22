High Tech Air Conditioner Wrist Watch [VIDEO]

By: Beau Daniels

With the weather reaching back near 90 degrees, here is a bizarre way to keep cool. Many love having a high tech watch. Now a watch claims to be an air conditioner. Called the Airconwatch, This tiny device will fit on the inner wrist in an area where the nerves are closer to the skin surface so as to allow for maximum transfer of temperature.”

The company also claims the air conditioner watch creates warmth. Eventually the “ClimaCon” technology triggers a reaction in your body that regulates temperature. Right now it’s on Kick Starter for about 80 bucks. Take a peak here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter