Neighbors are so scared of this Halloween display, they’re calling 911

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — A Tennessee sheriff’s office is asking people not to call the agency about a Halloween display.

The Green County, TN Sheriff’s Department posted a photo on Facebook of what appears to be a “body” trapped under a closed, blood-stained garage door.

It is, in fact, just a resident’s gruesome decor choice for Halloween, but that didn’t stop people from calling 911.

The post says:

“ATTENTION EVERYONE!!! For those of you driving on Chuckey Pike in Greene County: THIS IS A HALLOWEEN DECORATION! Do NOT call 911 reporting a dead body. Instead, congratulate the homeowner on a great display.”

The post has been shared more than 7,000 times.