Tis The Season For Pumpkin Spice Now In Pizza

By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, pumpkin spice
ROBERTO SALOMONE/AFP/Getty Images

By: Beau Daniels

It’s that time of the year again when pumpkin spice is featured in many drinks and food items. Now it is in pizza, “We know you crave that warm pumpkin spice flavor at this time of year, so we’ve created a delicious marriage of a classic Villa Italian Kitchen cheese pizza and all the cozy, seasonal flavors of fall just for you.”

I can’t even imagine what cheese and pumpkin spice would taste like. Villa Italian Kitchen is a chain with over 200 locations, fortunately I’m not aware of one here. But I’m sure many of you who are obsessed with pumpkin spice would be curious. They expect a great response, “There’s no denying that everyone loves pizza, so combining our hit Neapolitan Cheese Slice with the delicious fall flavors of pumpkin spice just made sense. We are confident that this seasonal twist on our beloved cheese pizza will be a hit with all of our pumpkin spice loving guests this fall.” More here.

