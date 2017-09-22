The Palace of Auburn Hills, Bob Seger, Closing, The Palace, Video, Tribute

Relive The Palace’s Memorable Moments Ahead Of Closing [VIDEO]

(Photo By Steve Galli/CBS)

By Nathan Vicar
@Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — Bob Seger’s Saturday concert at The Palace Of Auburn Hills will be the venue’s final event.

The show caps a nearly three-decade history of memorable shows and sports moments.

In anticipation of the final event, Live Nation Detroit has produced a poignant tribute to the arena, appropriately set to Bob Seger’s 1978 song, “Famous Final Scene.”

The video shows scenes from concerts over the years, starting with Sting, who had the first show at The Palace on August 13, 1988. Additional scenes show concerts from David Bowie, Britney Spears, Eminem, The Rolling Stones and more.

Footage of the Bad Boys and other Detroit Pistons teams over the years also make an appearance.

We’re not crying, you’re crying.

 

 

 

