Bob Seger: Closes Palace Begins New Chapter With “I Knew You When”

Bob Seger is dedicating his upcoming I Knew You When album to a longtime friend, the late Glenn Frey of the Eagles.

He announced it Saturday from the stage of The Palace in Auburn Hills, Michigan, where he was playing the venue’s final concert. The Palace ended its run as the home of Detroit’s basketball and hockey teams earlier this year and is due to be torn down.

Seger also performed “Busload of Faith,” the Lou Reed cover he released as a single on Friday, and shared some of his favorite memories of the venue with the crowd. These included shows by Michael Jackson and one where Stevie Ray Vaughan sat in with Eric Clapton. He also recalled how he got to savor the Pistons’ 1989 championship victory over the L.A. Lakers in the presence of Lakers fanatic Jack Nicholson.

I Knew You When comes out November 17th.

“Busload of Faith”: