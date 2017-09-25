Pumpkin Spice Has Upped The Ante

I wouldn’t have thought it was possible, but pumpkin spice is showing up in even more products. How are we supposed to enjoy pie at Thanksgiving after eating and smelling pumpkin spice for three straight months?
Here’s a photo gallery of products from last year.
And Beau just told us about pumpkin spice pizza.
But if you are one of the consumers who is (apparently) demanding more, 2017 bring us …
- Pumpkin spice smoothie at Jamba Juice
- Pumpkin spice-scented Febreze
- Pumpkin spice-flavored ham (thank you Erickson’s)
- Pumpkin Pie Kit Kat
- Pumpkin spice Werther’s Originals
- Pumpkin spice Life cereal
- Pumpkin spice Milano cookies (and other Pepperidge Farm cookies)
- Pumpkin spice Rice Krispie Treats
- Pumpkin spice Twinkies
- Pumpkin cobbler Toll House cookies
- Pepperidge Farm Pumpkin Spice Swirl Bread