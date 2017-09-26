David Bowie: Awkward Friendship With 007

By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: David Bowie, James Bond, Roger Moore
1976: Singer David Bowie wearing a smart hat. (Photo by Terry O'Neill/Getty Images)

It’s not a shock that David Bowie and Roger Moore became friends — both were leading British celebrities who took up residence in Switzerland to avoid the U.K.’s then-sky-high income taxes and drug dealers.

And though we always think of Roger as the suave, resourceful James Bond, he was a pretty lousy neighbor.

In his new book David Bowie: A Life, author Dylan Jones describes how one day, “there’s knock on the door” at Bowie’s house in Geneva. “Roger Moore comes in, and they had a cup of tea. He stays for drinks, and then dinner, and tells lots of stories about the James Bond films. They had a fantastic time — a brilliant night.” The trouble was that Moore kept coming back repeatedly, telling the same stories, “but they’re slightly less entertaining the second time around.”

Bowie had enough after two weeks of such dinnertime visits — and avoided Moore by hiding under his kitchen table pretending not to be in.

Jones notes that in Moore’s last 007 film, 1985’s A View to Kill, Bowie was offered the part of the villain, Max Zorin — and turned it down. (Telegraph)

More from Jim Johnson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live