David Bowie: Awkward Friendship With 007

It’s not a shock that David Bowie and Roger Moore became friends — both were leading British celebrities who took up residence in Switzerland to avoid the U.K.’s then-sky-high income taxes and drug dealers.

And though we always think of Roger as the suave, resourceful James Bond, he was a pretty lousy neighbor.

In his new book David Bowie: A Life, author Dylan Jones describes how one day, “there’s knock on the door” at Bowie’s house in Geneva. “Roger Moore comes in, and they had a cup of tea. He stays for drinks, and then dinner, and tells lots of stories about the James Bond films. They had a fantastic time — a brilliant night.” The trouble was that Moore kept coming back repeatedly, telling the same stories, “but they’re slightly less entertaining the second time around.”

Bowie had enough after two weeks of such dinnertime visits — and avoided Moore by hiding under his kitchen table pretending not to be in.

Jones notes that in Moore’s last 007 film, 1985’s A View to Kill, Bowie was offered the part of the villain, Max Zorin — and turned it down. (Telegraph)