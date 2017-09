Terry Matlen of Birmingham is the self-proclaimed “biggest Paul McCartney fan in Michigan” and finally made one of her dreams come true. In the video below she tells Bobby & Stacey exactly how she finally got on stage with Sir Paul at a concert in Grand Rapids.

Here’s the video of Terry onstage:

Terry is the author of The Queen of Distraction: How Women with ADHD Can Conquer Chaos, Find Focus, and Get More Done and if this is you, get more information HERE or HERE.