Mark Wahlberg Movie Plot Happens In Real Life

Do you remember the 2001 Mark Wahlberg movie, Rock Star, where he played a singer in a tribute band who became the lead vocalist in the real band?

The movie kinda came true for Steve Fournier, who sings in a Foreigner tribute band called Fever 103. During Friday night’s Loverboy show in Everett, Washington, Mike Reno’s voice gave out after a few songs. Steve let the band know he knew all their songs and could fill in and ended up on stage. Reno was so grateful he gave Steve the headband he wears onstage.

Watch Steve sing Turn Me Loose with Loverboy.

