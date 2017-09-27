Aerosmith: Steven Tyler Down For The Count

Aerosmith have pulled the plug on the last four Latin American dates of their AeroVederci tour due to Steven Tyler‘s need for medical care.

He says, “I’m very sorry and feel like I’ve let you down… I won’t be able to continue the last four shows of this tour. I flew back to the U.S. on doctor’s orders last night after the show in São Paulo. Please not to worry… I am not in a life-threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances… I promise I’ll be back…unfortunately, health does not wait and it’s something even I can’t schedule around our shows… As they say, ‘We humans make plans, and God laughs…’ I love you all and will be back with you soon…”

Tyler has suffered many medical ailments and injuries.

The canceled dates are tomorrow night (Wednesday) in Brazil; Saturday in Chile; next Tuesday in Argentina; and October 7th in Monterrey, Mexico.