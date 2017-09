Madonna’s skincare line, MDNA, is now available in the U.S. at Barneys and on MDNAskin.us. She started the line in 2014 but it was only available in Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan until this week.

The collection includes everything from eye masks to hyaluronic-infused serums and ranges in price from $15-$600. That’s right, $600. Which will get you a magnetic mask that has a special tool to remove it from your skin.

The line was launched this past Tuesday in true Madonna fashion: