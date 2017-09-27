Officer Helps Skunk With Fast-Food Cup Stuck On Head [VIDEO]

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — An officer took a big risk to save the life of a skunk.

The York Main Police Department said motorcycle officer David McKinnon encountered a skunk, walking around with its head stuck in a fast-food cup, during his recent night shift.

In the video, McKinnon carefully approaches the skunk and, with a few pulls, pries the cup off the animal’s head.

Then the unthinkable happened.

The skunk raises its tail like it was about to douse the officer with its notorious stinky spray, but it walked away without doing so.

The officer then laughs with relief as the skunk escapes into the woods: “I never thought in a million years. Oh my God!”

For what it’s worth, if you are sprayed by a skunk, you can get rid of the odor using baking soda and hydrogen peroxide, according to Gizmodo.