Paul McCartney Expected To Wow Little Caesars Arena With Polished Set

(WOMC) — In My Life and in the lives of most of my friends, there was nothing came close to Big Bang created by the Beatles. The ship had changed course and would never come back.

We all know the social and musical, rest of the story.

Paul McCartney was always right in the thick of it.

Granted in 1970-72, George and John topped my Beatles-hippie list. Although Paul wasn’t a great writer of epic’s for our generation, he always had extreme musical talent.

He hit it perfectly after a few years and albums of solo stuff. The “Band on the Run” album was kind of a musical extension of “Abbey Road.”

Paul had mastered the ability to take separate fragments of music and mold them into one song, and this time without George Martin. PLUS, Paul had a great band to work with in Wings.

Paul put on a killer show at the JLA in Oct of 2015. It was a great mix of Paul stuff and Beatles hits. He just about wore me out that night.

Paul actually plays lead guitar quite well. We heard him on a few Beatles songs like “Taxman” without knowing it until years later. AND he has a psychedelic Left handed Les Paul!

He said to the JLA crowd, “You might have noticed we’re using several different guitars tonight and there’s a very good reason….We’ve got em, and we’re showing off!”

The thought of seeing him this Sunday and Monday at the New Little Caesar’s Arena has got me psyched. 40 songs, all with today’s audio and video.

