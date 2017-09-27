Star Wars Costume Exhibit Coming to Detroit: Here’s a Sneak Preview

The Detroit Institute of Arts will be host Star Wars and the Power of Costume in 2018.

The exhibit includes clothing, weapons, and gear worn and used by characters in the Star Wars movies. Over 150 items, including fabric swatches, and sketches help illustrate the process of creating the apparel and accessories of the Star Wars universe.

It will run from May 20 to September 30 in 2018. Prices have not been set as of yet.

We accidentally ran into this exhibit on a visit to New York City last summer. My son and I spent nearly two hours going through it, and it is amazing.

The latest movie in the series, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is due Dec. 15.