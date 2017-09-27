Star Wars Costume Exhibit Coming to Detroit: Here’s a Sneak Preview

By Stacey DuFord
Filed Under: Detroit Institute of Arts, Star Wars, Star Wars and the Last Jedi, Star Wars costumes

The Detroit Institute of Arts will be host Star Wars and the Power of Costume in 2018.

The exhibit includes clothing, weapons, and gear worn and used by characters in the Star Wars movies. Over 150 items, including fabric swatches, and sketches help illustrate the process of creating the apparel and accessories of the Star Wars universe.

It will run from May 20 to September 30 in 2018. Prices have not been set as of yet.

We accidentally ran into this exhibit on a visit to New York City last summer. My son and I spent nearly two hours going through it, and it is amazing.

img 3511 Star Wars Costume Exhibit Coming to Detroit: Heres a Sneak Preview

 

img 3516 Star Wars Costume Exhibit Coming to Detroit: Heres a Sneak Preview

 

img 3518 Star Wars Costume Exhibit Coming to Detroit: Heres a Sneak Preview

 

img 3521 Star Wars Costume Exhibit Coming to Detroit: Heres a Sneak Preview

 

img 3526 Star Wars Costume Exhibit Coming to Detroit: Heres a Sneak Preview

 

The latest movie in the series, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is due Dec. 15.

More from Stacey DuFord
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live