Enjoy Romanian Festival This Weekend

The Romanian Festival of Greater Detroit welcomes the public to Saint George Romanian Orthodox Cathedral on Saturday, September 30 (12 pm-11 pm) and Sunday, October 1 (12 pm-8 pm; Divine Liturgy 10 am).

Delicious homemade foods and pastries will be available for dine in or take home. Try traditional sarmale (cabbage rolls), mămăliga (polenta & cheese), mititei (seasoned burgers) and cârnaţi (sausages)! At the Wine Cellar you can sample imported wines from renowned vineyards, or taste Romanian beers and mineral waters from the Taverna. Purchase homemade pastries, tortes, cozonaci (nut rolls) and more in the bakery, and enjoy warm plăcinte (cheese doughnuts), clătite (crêpes), and coffee at our cafe! Dance Ensembles and Musicians from around the country will entertain you, then dance to traditional orchestra music and modern DJ sounds at the “piaţă” and inside stage! See beautiful national costumes on parade, and help choose our “Regina Festivalului” (Festival Queen) from young ladies representing the Romanian provinces!

Shop in the marketplace bazaar for icons, custom t-shirts, fine art, photographs, books, and other gifts. Tour the Cathedral church and learn about the Orthodox Church and the rich diversity of Romanian life.

Admission is only $5.00 per person (children under 6 free!), and there is plenty of free parking. Saturday (12-3 pm), early-birds enjoy food specials and free admission. Also, as we are proud to partner with Forgotten Harvest and Orthodox Detroit Outreach to feed the needy in our community, we encourage you to bring canned goods for our Food Collection.

For over 104 years St George Cathedral has been the mother community for the Romanians of Detroit. For information: call 248 569-4833, or like and share us on facebook.com/ romfestdetroit. (We are located on 9 Mile Rd, just W of Lodge / Northwestern & Southfield Freeways.)