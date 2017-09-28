Julia Louis-Dreyfus Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — Veep and Seinfield star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 56-year-old actress announced the news on Twitter, writing, “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one.”

“The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union,” Louis-Dreyfus added. “The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Louis-Dreyfus currently stars as Selina Meyer in the HBO comedy series Veep, for which she has won six Emmy Awards, the most for a performer in the same role in a single series.

It was recently announced that the show’s upcoming seventh season would be its last.

“We don’t want to repeat ourselves or wear out our welcome. The story has a finality to it that feels end-of-series,” Louis-Dreyfus told The Hollywood Reporter. “I struggled with it. And then it just hit me. It’s hard to say goodbye to such a good thing.”