Roger Waters Takes Knee in Boston, Supports ‘Hero’ Colin Kaepernick

By Scott T. Sterling

Classic rock legend Roger Waters took a knee in a show of solidarity with controversial former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick during his Boston tour stop. 100.7 WZLX captured footage of political statement.

“I support my hero Colin Kaepernick, and all the fellow heroes in the NFL who stood up for rights and justice and equality,” Waters said underneath a large “RESIST” backdrop amidst cheers and a smattering of boos inside the TD Garden.

“They’re part of a far larger movement all over the globe standing up for equal civil rights and equal rights for all the peoples of the world no matter what their race, ethnicity or religion,” the Pink Floyd co-founder continued.

Waters’ elaborate stage production on his current tour is loaded with governmental messages and strong anti-Trump sentiment, which has caused some dissension among some fans unaware of the show’s heavy political content.

“I do find it slightly surprising that anybody could have been listening to my songs for 50 years without understanding,” Waters told CNN in response to the criticisms he’s received from some fans about his political messages.

When charged with being too political for a rock show, Waters remains unrepentant.

“Go see Katy Perry or watch the Kardashians. I don’t care.”

Check out video from the Boston show below.