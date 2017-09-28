Steven Tyler: It Was A Seizure!

By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: Boston Globe, Steven Tyler
ROME, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 08: Steven Tyler performs at the Andrea Bocelli show as part of the 2017 Celebrity Fight Night in Italy Benefiting The Andrea Bocelli Foundation and the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center on September 8, 2017 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

Seven Tyler‘s medical emergency in South America was a seizure, according to the Boston Globe.

The paper cites a source saying that it occurred after Aerosmith’s show in Sao Paulo, Brazil Monday night, prompting him to fly back to the U.S. for medical treatment, and forcing them to cancel the last four dates of their Latin America tour.

On Tuesday, Tyler issued a statement saying he was “not in a life threatening condition,” but needed to “deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances.”

Aerosmith has had numerous health issues over the years. Tyler has had stints in rehab and various surgeries; bassist Tom Hamilton was treated for cancer; Joe Perry collapsed on stage last year during a show with Hollywood Vampires and has had various surgeries; drummer Joey Kramer has had heart surgery and shoulder surgery, was burned in an auto accident, and sought treatment for a nervous breakdown; and Brad Whitford underwent an operation on his head.

