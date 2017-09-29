How To Get Started in Detroit’s Fashion Industry

FashionSpeak, Michigan’s largest conference for the fashion industry, is set for Thursday, October 12 from 10 am – 6 pm at the One Woodward building in Detroit.

This is the fifth year of the conference for aspiring fashion professionals and students who will receive top-notch education, insight and advice from fashion industry professionals during the five workshops. Continental breakfast and lunch provided, and attendees can later take part in a meet and greet with the keynote speaker, Stacy London, co-host of TLC‘s What Not To Wear and New York Times bestselling author of The Truth About Style.

The event is for fashion and accessories designers, photographers, bloggers, wardrobe stylists, fashion retailers, students and anyone who wants to learn about the growing fashion industry in Detroit.

The event is presented by Taubman and Detroit Garment Group, whose conference mission is “Keep Michigan Talent in Michigan”. That goal is achieved by giving both students and professionals the tools, education, and resources to be better business owners, which results in job creation and a stronger fashion industry in the state. Each year this event sells out with 250 attendees coming together to learn, network with their peers, and be inspired.

​Tickets for this one-day educational event can be purchased for $49 athttps://fashionspeak2017.eventbrite.com