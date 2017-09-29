Bob Ross, Board Game, Target

Target Is Selling A Wonderful Looking Bob Ross Board Game

(Source: Flickr/haiden goggin)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — Bob Ross has sadly been out of the frame of our lives since 1995. But that doesn’t mean his legacy still doesn’t live on.

Target is providing fans a way to channel their inner Bob Ross…with a board game.

Yep, the big-haird, ultra-chill host of PBS’ “The Joys of Painting” is now the subject of “Bob Ross: The Art Of Chill Game.”

According to game’s description, players earn “chill points’ by painting landscape elements like happy little trees and and almighty trees.

capture2 Target Is Selling A Wonderful Looking Bob Ross Board Game

(Source: Target.com)

It’s probably going to be the least competitive game ever.

You can buy it at a Target store for $24.99.

 

