Target Is Selling A Wonderful Looking Bob Ross Board Game

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — Bob Ross has sadly been out of the frame of our lives since 1995. But that doesn’t mean his legacy still doesn’t live on.

Target is providing fans a way to channel their inner Bob Ross…with a board game.

Yep, the big-haird, ultra-chill host of PBS’ “The Joys of Painting” is now the subject of “Bob Ross: The Art Of Chill Game.”

According to game’s description, players earn “chill points’ by painting landscape elements like happy little trees and and almighty trees.

It’s probably going to be the least competitive game ever.

You can buy it at a Target store for $24.99.