Paul McCartney Performs Marathon Set At Little Caesars Arena

(WOMC) — Paul McCartney proved Sunday night that his music is timeless and his live performances are ageless.

He played for a whopping three hours straight at Little Caesars Arena.  The first of two sold-out shows at the new arena.

It was the first time in nearly two years McCartney played in Detroit, which was during his Out There tour at Joe Louis Arena.

The 75 year old former member of the Beatles opened the concert with the unmistakable “A Hard Day’s Night.” It’s the first time the song was performed by a Beatle in half a century since they played it for the last time in August 1965.

From there he jumped between Beatles and Wings hits such as “Junior’s Farm,” “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Jet,” and “All My Loving.”

One of the big moments was when McCartney brought out his famed acoustic guitar with the Detroit Red Wings sticker during the performance of “Yesterday.”

McCartney rounded out the close to 40-song set with a trio of “Golden Slumbers,” “Carry That Weight,” and “The End.”

The show proved that there’s no stopping McCartney anytime soon.

He will be back at it Monday night at LCA, his final scheduled U.S. date of the year.

 

 

