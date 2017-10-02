Tom Petty has died. He was 66.

The legendary rocker suffered a heart attack at his Malibu, California home on Sunday night. He was hospitalized but never regained consciousness.

Petty was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002 and owned three Grammys among his many accolades. He put out three solo albums and 13 with The Heartbreakers. His most successful was Full Moon Fever, which featured the hits “Free Fallin'” and “Running Down a Dream.”

WOMC will honor Petty with a triple play at 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at noon with an entire tribute and Petty hour with Jim Johnson.

Check back for details and a full obituary.