Vegas Shooting 2 Hour Timeline

A two hour timeline of the horrific Las Vegas shooting was put together by Reuters and reported on MSN. One of the concert goers thought people were overreacting to the sounds of gunfire, “It’s not real gunshots. It’s the fireworks, fireworks! Guys, stop, stop.”

With confirmed reports and verified social media the timeline began at 10:07 with the confusion of fireworks and then a policeman contacting dispatch at 10:08, “We got shots fired! It sounded like an automatic firearm.” Social media began with this tweet, “I’m pretty sure a terrorist attack just happened next to me. I’m at Mandalay Bay.”

At 10:25 taxi drivers had a flash on their screens, “Drivers avoid LV Blvd and Tropicana. Active shooting from Mandalay Bay. Possible 3 shooters.” Because of the massive amount of victims, people offered their own vehicles as emergency transportation as posted on Instagram, “One died in the back of the truck and my fiance had to carry him inside the hospital. This was a nightmare. I’ve never ran for my life like I did tonight.” A detail timeline is shown here.

