Bob Seger Postpones Remaining 2017 Tour Dates For Vertebrae Work

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — Rock legend Bob Seger announced Tuesday that he is postponing the remaining 2017 tour dates over an “urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae.”

“I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll. It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon,” Seger wrote on his website.

Seger and his Silver Bullet Band played the 13th sold out show of their 2017 Runaway Train Tour last Thursday in Pittsburgh. On Saturday, he had to postpone his 14th show in Columbus.

Theirlatest round of touring kicked off on Aug. 24 in Toledo and had played 13 dates so far, including DTE Energy Music Theatre and the Palace of Auburn Hills’ closing show on Sept. 23.

Rescheduled dates will be announced when available.

Tickets will be honored at the new dates.