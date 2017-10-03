Bruce Springsteen Remembers Tom Petty: ‘A Long Lost Brother’

Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

While generations of music fans lost a treasured star with the death of Tom Petty, for Bruce Springsteen it was like losing a brother.

Springsteen has shared a touching remembrance of Petty on social media with a trio of heartfelt Twitter posts.

“Down here on E Street, we’re devastated and heartbroken over the death of Tom Petty. Our hearts go out to his family and bandmates,” Springsteen wrote.

“I’ve always felt a deep kinship with his music,” he added. “A great songwriter and performer, whenever we saw each other, it was like running into a long lost brother. Our world will be a sadder place without him.”

Petty died last night (Oct. 2) after suffering a heart attack in his Malibu home.

See the tweets below.

