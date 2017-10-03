George Foreman Challenges Steven Seagal To A Fight

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — If you thought Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor meeting in the boxing ring was a strange match-up, get ready for something a whole lot weirder.

Retired boxer George Foreman has challenged actor and martial arts star Steven Seagal to a 10-round fight in Las Vegas.

The 68-year-old Foreman threw it out there on Twitter, proposing he boxes and the 65-year-old Seagal uses whatever hand-to-hand skills he wants.

Steven Seagal, I challenge you One on one, I use boxing you can use whatever. 10 rounds in Vegas pic.twitter.com/tTy7Qo4zHF — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) October 2, 2017

Foreman became boxing’s oldest ever heavyweight champion at the age of 45 but has not fought since losing to Shannon Briggs in 1997.

Seagal, who became a Russian citizen in 2016, is best known for his roles in “Above The Law,” “Under Siege” and “The Patriot.”

A trained marital artist, Seagal trained in Japan and became the first foreigner to run a Aikido dojo in the country.

Seagal has yet to respond to the fight.