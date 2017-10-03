Help Las Vegas Shooting Victims by Donating Blood

At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 were injured when a gunman opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night in what is now considered the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

While we may feel helpless to help, we are not. We can donate blood. There’s probably a blood drive near you.

These drives are happening today (Tuesday):

Shelby Township Community Center from 1:30 – 7:15 p.m. 51670 Van Dyke, Shelby Charter Township, MI

Eastern Michigan University Student Center from 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. 900 Oakwood St, Ypsilanti, MI

Lawrence Technological University in Southfield from 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. 21000 W 10 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI

Schoolcraft College in Livonia 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. 18600 Haggerty Rd, Livonia MI