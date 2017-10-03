Michigan High School Cheerleaders Take A Knee During National Anthem

By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, National Anthem knee protest
Brandon Wade/Getty Images

By: Beau Daniels

The taking a knee protest keeps expanding, now to a high school in Holland, Michigan. The cheerleaders at Holland High School dropped to a knee before their game with Zeeland West High School. The Holland Sentinel posted a response from one of the cheerleaders, “Yes I took a knee, and to any one (sic) who says that we did it as a trend is wrong.”

It appears the protest was for several reasons, including Presidents Trumps response to the NFL and also, “My country is not a trend, my ethnicity is NOT a trend and my family who lives in Mexico because they can’t become citizens is most defiantly (sic) NOT a trend and no it is not a diss on anyone who serves for our country or those who protect our cities, but I have a right to protest what I believe in because it’s people who fight for us Americans who gave me that right!” More here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live