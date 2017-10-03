Need Some Good News? Local Church Raises $15,000 for Disaster Relief

St. George Greek Orthodox Church held its 15th annual Greek Festival on September 17th and all net proceeds from the event were given to International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC) to support their efforts to help those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

A church official reports that “Our traffic increased dramatically, and our revenue from food alone nearly doubled. Our net proceeds were $8,936, and we received additional donations for IOCC of $1,188. We also are adding an additional donation of $4,876 from the church, to make a total donation of $15,000, which we are sending now to IOCC.”

IOCC, the official humanitarian agency of Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America has activated the Frontliners – a volunteer group of clergy and laity who are highly trained in emotional and spiritual care counseling and rapid needs assessment – immediately following the storms. Additionally, IOCC will remain in the region for the weeks and months to come to support home cleanups and the rebuilding of homes.

“We pray for the people in the Houston region, a place close to my heart having grown up there,” said Constantine (Dean) Triantafilou, IOCC CEO and Executive Director. “While the weather forecast may hint at danger, you can never fully anticipate the scope and scale of what will come – it is important to remember that our faith sustains us even in the most challenging of situations”