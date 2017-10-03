Watch the Last Two Songs Tom Petty Performed Onstage

By Jon Wiederhorn

Tom Petty enjoyed being a rock and roll hero right up to the last week of his life. On September 25, he played the final show of his career on the closing date of a tour to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Related: Artists Pay Tribute to Tom Petty

Petty toured for most of 2017 and finished with a three-night mini-residency at the Hollywood Bowl. The band played 16 classics songs then returned for a two-song encore, reported Billboard. The second to last song he played was “You Wreck Me” from his 1994 solo album Wildflowers. The final song he performed in his life was the popular set-closer “American Girl.”

“I wanna thank all of you for coming out tonight. We love you dearly. I want to thank you for 40 years of a really great time,” he said moments before he started the opening guitar lines.

YouTuber Kim Roberts captured the two-song encore, which depicts the Heartbreakers rocking out with an extended outro of “American Girl” and Petty signing autographs. It’s simultaneously heartbreaking and inspiring.

Watch Tom Petty’s final moments in the spotlight below: