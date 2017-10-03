Tom Petty’s Daughter Shares Photos In Heartbreaking Tribute

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar
(WOMC) — In his final hours, Tom Petty’s daughter took to Instagram to express her heartbreak and how much she admired her rock star father.
Petty, 65, died at a Los Angeles hospital Monday after suffering cardiac arrest.
AnnaKim Violette is the younger of Petty’s two children, whom he shares with ex-wife Jane Benyo.
Violette shared a string of photos and messages about her late father, right before and after he died.
In one post, Violette recalled watching her dad person just one week ago.
“Everyone grew up on these songs,” she wrote. “This is real American art made from the roots of real people who deeply love life.
“My father loves music more than anything and always put music first. It’s going to be healing to know I will never go a day without hearing his music.”
Violette documented what she called “the longest day of my life” as Petty was being treated at the UCLA Medical Center.
In another post, Violette recalled childhood memories of waking up to her father’s iconic music videos.
Violette rounded it out by sharing a photo that appeared to show the two when she was a baby.