Tom Petty, Heartbreaking, Tribute, Photos, Daughter, AnnaKim Violette

Tom Petty’s Daughter Shares Photos In Heartbreaking Tribute

Filed Under: daughter, Instagram, Tom Petty
Samir Hussein/Getty Images

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — In his final hours, Tom Petty’s daughter took to Instagram to express her heartbreak and how much she admired her rock star father.

Petty, 65, died at a Los Angeles hospital Monday after suffering cardiac arrest.

AnnaKim Violette is the younger of Petty’s two children, whom he shares with ex-wife Jane Benyo.

Violette shared a string of photos and messages about her late father, right before and after he died.

We love u

A post shared by Ilovemyfamily (@inviteloveinvitelove) on

In one post, Violette recalled watching her dad person just one week ago.

“Everyone grew up on these songs,” she wrote. “This is real American art made from the roots of real people who deeply love life.

“My father loves music more than anything and always put music first. It’s going to be healing to know I will never go a day without hearing his music.”

Band is here with my dad sweetest coolest people 💜🇺🇸💜we are one

A post shared by Ilovemyfamily (@inviteloveinvitelove) on

Violette documented what she called “the longest day of my life” as Petty was being treated at the UCLA Medical Center.

96 tears was the first song my dad taught me to play thank you for all the love this has been the longest day of my life💜

A post shared by Ilovemyfamily (@inviteloveinvitelove) on

In another post, Violette recalled childhood memories of waking up to her father’s iconic music videos.

He made all his dreams real ⚡️

A post shared by Ilovemyfamily (@inviteloveinvitelove) on

Violette rounded it out by sharing a photo that appeared to show the two when she was a baby.

Twin Stars

A post shared by Ilovemyfamily (@inviteloveinvitelove) on

RIP💜

A post shared by Ilovemyfamily (@inviteloveinvitelove) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live