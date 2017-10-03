Tom Petty’s Daughter Shares Photos In Heartbreaking Tribute

By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — In his final hours, Tom Petty’s daughter took to Instagram to express her heartbreak and how much she admired her rock star father.

Petty, 65, died at a Los Angeles hospital Monday after suffering cardiac arrest.

AnnaKim Violette is the younger of Petty’s two children, whom he shares with ex-wife Jane Benyo.

Violette shared a string of photos and messages about her late father, right before and after he died.

We love u A post shared by Ilovemyfamily (@inviteloveinvitelove) on Oct 2, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

In one post, Violette recalled watching her dad person just one week ago.

“Everyone grew up on these songs,” she wrote. “This is real American art made from the roots of real people who deeply love life.

“My father loves music more than anything and always put music first. It’s going to be healing to know I will never go a day without hearing his music.”

Band is here with my dad sweetest coolest people 💜🇺🇸💜we are one A post shared by Ilovemyfamily (@inviteloveinvitelove) on Oct 2, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

Violette documented what she called “the longest day of my life” as Petty was being treated at the UCLA Medical Center.

96 tears was the first song my dad taught me to play thank you for all the love this has been the longest day of my life💜 A post shared by Ilovemyfamily (@inviteloveinvitelove) on Oct 2, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

In another post, Violette recalled childhood memories of waking up to her father’s iconic music videos.

As a child mtv was my news I woke up to my parents in bed me sleeping on a sheep skin rug on the floor this video was always on it was surreal to see I love you mad hatter👽🌹 A post shared by Ilovemyfamily (@inviteloveinvitelove) on Oct 2, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT

He made all his dreams real ⚡️ A post shared by Ilovemyfamily (@inviteloveinvitelove) on Oct 2, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Violette rounded it out by sharing a photo that appeared to show the two when she was a baby.

Twin Stars A post shared by Ilovemyfamily (@inviteloveinvitelove) on Oct 2, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT