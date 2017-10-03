Tom Petty’s Last Show Here [VIDEO]

By Beau Daniels
By: Beau Daniels

With the passing a mega music star memories begin to flow. For Tom Petty it’s recent memories of his last performance here at DTE.

Remembering how excited our listeners were to win tickets to see Tom Petty during his 40th Anniversary tour at DTE verifies in my mind how sentimental they are to have seen his last show here and to have hopefully saved the ticket stub. Call in on my show this afternoon if you were one of those blessed concert attendees.

Listen Live