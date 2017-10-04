Help Las Vegas Shooting Victims by Donating Blood

At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 were injured when a gunman opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night in what is now considered the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
While we may feel helpless to help, we are not. We can donate blood. There’s probably a blood drive near you.
These drives are happening today (Wednesday):
Lawrence Technological University
21000 West Ten Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
1:00 PM- 7:00 PM
St. James Lutheran Church
170 McMillan
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236
1:00 PM- 7:00 PM
Summit on the Park
46000 Summit Drive
Canton, MI 48188
11:00 AM- 5:00 PM