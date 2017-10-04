Help Las Vegas Shooting Victims by Donating Blood

At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 were injured when a gunman opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night in what is now considered the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

While we may feel helpless to help, we are not. We can donate blood. There’s probably a blood drive near you.

These drives are happening today (Wednesday):

Lawrence Technological University 21000 West Ten Mile Road Southfield, MI 48075

1:00 PM- 7:00 PM

St. James Lutheran Church 170 McMillan

Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236

1:00 PM- 7:00 PM

Summit on the Park 46000 Summit Drive

Canton, MI 48188

11:00 AM- 5:00 PM