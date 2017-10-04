Michigan Woman Arrested For Not Vaccinating Her Child

By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Woman Arrested For Not Vaccinating Her Child
iStock

By: Beau Daniels

This is getting a lot of attention. A mother was arrested and jailed for not vaccinating her child. Rebecca Bredow’s ex husband wanted their 9 year old to receive immunization, which she agreed to do. A judge is taking action because it’s been almost a year with no treatment for the child, “I understand you love your children. But what I don’t think you understand is that your son has two parents, and dad gets a say. It’s clear to me that you don’t care about orders even if you agree to them, which you did.”

Bredow stated her reason for not vaccinating their child, “I’m a passionate mother who cares deeply about my children, their health and their well-being. If my child was forced to be vaccinated, I couldn’t bring myself to do it.” She agreed to do it and the drama continues here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live