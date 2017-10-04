Rumored Justin Timberlake Reunion With “NSYNC”

By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Justin Timberlake, NSYNC
(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

By: Beau Daniels

TMZ reports that the last time Justin Timberlake reunited with NSYNC was at the the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013.

Now another possible reunion is rumored to be at the Super Bowl if Justin signs to appear. Joey Fatone fueled the speculation, “You know what, it’s one of those things just like when we did the MTV Awards. If it’s right, we’ll do it. If everybody can’t do it, then we don’t do it.” That would be one of the most hyped halftime shows ever. And would be good for Justin to appear and erase what happened when he performed with Janet Jackson.

From my own experience as a music director at a station that played all of Timberlakes releases, a rep told me that Justin is still contracted to do another album with NSYNC, but there is no time limit. I’m sure he doesn’t feel the need to go backwards in his recorded music.

