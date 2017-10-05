Bruce Springsteen Says He’s Too Old To Listen To Taylor Swift

By Stacey DuFord
Filed Under: bruce springsteen, Taylor Swift
(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Variety asked Bruce Springsteen who his favorite contemporary songwriters are and the list included Brian Fallon from Gaslight Anthem, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lana Del Rey, Jakob Dylan, and Ben Harper among others. When asked why his list didn’t include Taylor Swift, whose concert he had attended with one of his daughters, Bruce said

” I admire the modern record-making craft and modern songwriting. It’s not necessarily something I’m driving around listening to in my car 24-7 — I’m too old, I tend to listen to older music.”

Read the whole article HERE

 

