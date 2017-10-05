Get Paid $500 By The City Of Warren To Be A Snitch

By Beau Daniels
iStock

By: Beau Daniels

How about getting paid to be a snitch? This is for a good cause. Because of the massive increase of deaths in Warren due to heroin overdoses they have started the “People Against Illegal Drugs” program, and yes that spells PAID. The Freep reports that the payment is $500 for information leading to the arrest of drug dealers.

Mayor Fouts spoke, “This program means all Warren residents will be the eyes and ears in our war against drug pushers. I call Warren kind of ‘ground zero’ when it comes to the opiate and heroin epidemic. My position is that heroin is an illness; it’s not a crime.” The tips hotline is here.

Listen Live