Isn’t It Time For This Legendary Detroit Band To Be Inducted In The Hall Of Fame?

By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, MC5, Rock n Roll Hall of Fame
Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images

By: Beau Daniels

With the nominations for the 2018 Rock N Roll Hall of Fame released, isn’t it time for Detroit’s MC5 to be inducted? It is their third nomination. Metro Times posted comments from MC5 member Wayne Kramer, “Y’know, I actually hadn’t thought about it since this time 365 days ago. It’s just so awkward because it seems as if the people that kicked the MC5 out of the music business are some of the same people that run the Rock Hall. Maybe there’s been a turnover and there’s a new generation that sees the significance of what me and my friends did a long time ago, I don’t know.”

I actually think the curiosity of MC5 being inducted is the most interesting of the 2018 nominees. Kramer did say it would “bittersweet” is they do make it because only two are still alive. We will find out April 14th.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live