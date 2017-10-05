Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame: The 2018 Nominees Are In!

The nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018 are, in alphabetical order:

Bon Jovi

Kate Bush

The Cars

Depeche Mode

Dire Straits

Eurythmics

J. Geils Band

Judas Priest

LL Cool J

MC5

Meters

Moody Blues

Radiohead

Rage Against the Machine

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Nina Simone

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Link Wray

The Zombies

Nine of the 19 nominees are on the ballot for the first time. They are:

Dire Straits

Moody Blues

Eurythmics

Judas Priest

Kate Bush

Nina Simone

Radiohead

Rage Against Machine

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination, so this year’s nominees had to release their first official recording no later than 1992.

This year’s repeat nominees are:

Bon Jovi – second

Depeche Mode – second

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan – second

The Cars – third

The Zombies – third

MC5 – third

LL Cool J – fourth

The Meters – fourth

J. Geils Band – fifth

Ballots will now be sent to an international voting body of more than 900 artists, historians and members of the music industry, and, once again, the fans have a vote.

Starting now through through 11:59 p.m. ET on December 5th, you can visit RockHall.com/Vote to cast your votes. The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2018 inductees. Fans will need to login with a Facebook account or email to vote. Voting is capped at one ballot per day.

The 2018 inductees — the five to seven acts chosen — will be announced in December with the 33rd annual induction ceremony set for April 14th at Public Auditorium in Cleveland. HBO will once again broadcast the ceremony with details to be announced later.