Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame: The 2018 Nominees Are In!

The nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018 are, in alphabetical order:
- Bon Jovi
- Kate Bush
- The Cars
- Depeche Mode
- Dire Straits
- Eurythmics
- J. Geils Band
- Judas Priest
- LL Cool J
- MC5
- Meters
- Moody Blues
- Radiohead
- Rage Against the Machine
- Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
- Nina Simone
- Sister Rosetta Tharpe
- Link Wray
- The Zombies
Nine of the 19 nominees are on the ballot for the first time. They are:
- Dire Straits
- Moody Blues
- Eurythmics
- Judas Priest
- Kate Bush
- Nina Simone
- Radiohead
- Rage Against Machine
- Sister Rosetta Tharpe
To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination, so this year’s nominees had to release their first official recording no later than 1992.
This year’s repeat nominees are:
- Bon Jovi – second
- Depeche Mode – second
- Rufus featuring Chaka Khan – second
- The Cars – third
- The Zombies – third
- MC5 – third
- LL Cool J – fourth
- The Meters – fourth
- J. Geils Band – fifth
Ballots will now be sent to an international voting body of more than 900 artists, historians and members of the music industry, and, once again, the fans have a vote.
Starting now through through 11:59 p.m. ET on December 5th, you can visit RockHall.com/Vote to cast your votes. The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2018 inductees. Fans will need to login with a Facebook account or email to vote. Voting is capped at one ballot per day.
The 2018 inductees — the five to seven acts chosen — will be announced in December with the 33rd annual induction ceremony set for April 14th at Public Auditorium in Cleveland. HBO will once again broadcast the ceremony with details to be announced later.