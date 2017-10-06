Google Introduces Earbuds That Translate 40 Languages

Google has just introduced Pixel Buds, which support live translation between languages when paired with the Google Pixel 2.

At the demo, two Google employees explained that the wearer can listen to up to 40 different languages and the words will be instantly translated into the headphones. When they speak, the other person can hear a translation through the speakers on the phone. Then, they carried on a conversation with one person speaking Swedish and another person speaking English.

The earbuds come in a pocket-sized charging case that provides up to five hours of listening time on a single charge. But it holds multiple charges, so a user can get up to 24 hours of listening time. The earbuds come in three colors: white, blue, and black.

Google’s translating earbuds will be available in November for $159. Pre-orders start next week.

Source: Travel + Leisure