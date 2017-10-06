Jimmy Buffett Launches Margaritaville Retirement Homes

By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — If you are looking for that lost shaker of salt, look no more.

Jimmy Buffett and Minto Communities are developing several retirement communities dubbed “Lattitude Margaritaville,” which sounds like an island resort for people “55 and better.”

The first community is opening up on the water in Daytona Beach, Florida. A second will open in Hilton Head, South Carolina, with more locations in the works.

Bill Bullock, senior vice president of Minto, told ABC News new homeowners will be able to move in by late summer 2018. The Daytona Beach sales office is expected to open this fall.

According to their website, there will be “exciting recreation, unmatched dining, and FINtastic nightlife.”

Close to 7,000 homes will be created, offering fitness facilities, lap pools, spas, live entertainment, personal beachfront access and, of course, drinks, ABC reports.

The communities are golf-cart friendly, and homes have a den and garage. They’ll start in the low $200,000 to $350,000.

No word yet on whether sponge cake, shrimp boil and cheeseburgers will be on the menu.