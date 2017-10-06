Left Behind By The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Again

With yesterday’s announcement of the 19 acts nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, here is a list of acts who continue to be overlooked:
- Pat Benatar
- Jethro Tull
- Joe Cocker
- Kansas
- New York Dolls
- Grand Funk Railroad
- Boston
- Little Feat
- Blue Oyster Cult
- Mott the Hoople
- John Mayall
- Doobie Brothers
- Meat Loaf
- BTO/The Guess Who
- Jimmy Buffett
- Foreigner
- Blood, Sweat and Tears
- Roxy Music
- Bad Company/Free
- Peter Frampton/Humble Pie
- Procol Harum
- Badfinger
- ELP
- Thin Lizzy
- Todd Rundgren
- The Cure
- The Smiths
- Soundgarden
- Nine Inch Nails
The most glaring omission from this year’s list is Foreigner, who made a big push to get nominated as a way to cap off their 40th anniversary. It would have been a feather in their cap going into their two reunion shows with the original lineup this Friday and Saturday in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, which are being captured for future release.