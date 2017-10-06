Left Behind By The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Again

With yesterday’s announcement of the 19 acts nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, here is a list of acts who continue to be overlooked:

Pat Benatar

Jethro Tull

Joe Cocker

Kansas

New York Dolls

Grand Funk Railroad

Boston

Little Feat

Blue Oyster Cult

Mott the Hoople

John Mayall

Doobie Brothers

Meat Loaf

BTO / The Guess Who

/ Jimmy Buffett

Foreigner

Blood, Sweat and Tears

Roxy Music

Bad Company / Free

/ Peter Frampton / Humble Pie

/ Procol Harum

Badfinger

ELP

Thin Lizzy

Todd Rundgren

The Cure

The Smiths

Soundgarden

Nine Inch Nails

The most glaring omission from this year’s list is Foreigner, who made a big push to get nominated as a way to cap off their 40th anniversary. It would have been a feather in their cap going into their two reunion shows with the original lineup this Friday and Saturday in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, which are being captured for future release.