Left Behind By The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Again

By Jim Johnson
UNSPECIFIED - JULY 17: Photo of Grand Funk Railroad. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

With yesterday’s announcement of the 19 acts nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, here is a list of acts who continue to be overlooked:

  • Pat Benatar
  • Jethro Tull
  • Joe Cocker
  • Kansas
  • New York Dolls
  • Grand Funk Railroad
  • Boston
  • Little Feat
  • Blue Oyster Cult
  • Mott the Hoople
  • John Mayall
  • Doobie Brothers
  • Meat Loaf
  • BTO/The Guess Who  
  • Jimmy Buffett
  • Foreigner
  • Blood, Sweat and Tears
  • Roxy Music
  • Bad Company/Free
  • Peter Frampton/Humble Pie
  • Procol Harum
  • Badfinger
  • ELP
  • Thin Lizzy
  • Todd Rundgren
  • The Cure
  • The Smiths
  • Soundgarden
  • Nine Inch Nails

The most glaring omission from this year’s list is Foreigner, who made a big push to get nominated as a way to cap off their 40th anniversary. It would have been a feather in their cap going into their two reunion shows with the original lineup this Friday and Saturday in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, which are being captured for future release.

