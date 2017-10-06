Retire and Get Wasted Away in Margaritaville

It’s funny to think that with Jimmy Buffett, it’s always 5 o’clock. So it’s amazing that the retirement communities we informed you about last year (he’s teaming up with Minto Communities to build them) will actually open a sales office this fall. And the first community will be on the water in Daytona Beach.

With 7,000 homes being built in this Margaritaville Community, one can only hope there will be a Fins Blvd. (“…just take Fins to the left. No, wait. Fins to the right!”)

The press release boasts “exciting recreation, unmatched dining, and FINtastic nightlife.” Plus, cornhole and tennis. A private beach, pool, spas and hopefully “shotski’s” (see photo! NOTE: Not from the actual community, but a recent concert!)

To be able to move in next summer, start saving! Cut back on spongecake. What? You’re already just nibbling on it? OK. How about cheeseburgers? They don’t all have to be from Paradise. Homes start in the low $200,000s to $350,000. Residents will also have shuttle access to a private beachfront club. You must be at least 55 years old to live there.

#LatitudeMargaritaville

Source: Coastal Living