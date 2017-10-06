Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame: Fan Voting So Far

After one day of fan voting for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018, Bon Jovi is in the lead with more than 59,000 votes.

They are followed by Dire Straits with 42,000, The Moody Blues with 36,000, The Cars, who are on the ballot for the third time, with just under 36,000, and the Eurythmics closing in on 28,000.

The rest, in order – six to 19 – are :

Depeche Mode

Judas Priest

J. Geils Band

Radiohead

The Zombies

Rage Against the Machine

Nina Simone

Kate Bush

LL Cool J

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

The Meters

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

The MC5

Link Wray

You have until 11:59 p.m. ET on December 5th to place your vote at RockHall.com/Vote. The Top 5 artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2018 inductees. You’ll need to login with a Facebook account or E-mail to vote. Voting is capped at one ballot per day.

The 2018 inductees — the five to seven acts chosen — will be announced in December, with the 33rd annual induction ceremony set for April 14th at Public Auditorium in Cleveland. HBO will once again air the ceremony, with details to be announced later.